No excuses for loss, says Khan

Suva FC Coach Babs Khan says the defending champions have no excuses for losing their opening match of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT 1-0 to a determined Lautoka outfit at the HFC Bank Stadium tonight.

Khan said missing five season starters from their starting line-up was no excuse and selected players had to step up.

“It is hard when you have five players who play in the best 11 missing but, its for the guys to step up,” Khan said.

“We need to bring our reaction time abit faster, we are reacting a lot slower than what we are used too.”

“Maybe the fatigue has come into the players, but nevertheless we have come to play Fiji FACT.”

“We will relook at our injuries before preparing for Ba tomorrow.”

Suva and Ba clash at the HFC Bank Stadium at 7pm tomorrow.