No Govt expense was involved in US trip: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the Lau Provincial Council Meeting in Suva. Photo courtesy of Fiji Government.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has clarified that his recent trip to the United States, criticized by some did not involve any Government expenditure.

Speaking at the Lau Provincial Council meeting in Suva, Rabuka said the trip was entirely funded by a son of Lau.

He said the same financial support was provided for the Great Council of Chiefs Review Committee, highlighting the importance of the GCC in the iTaukei structure.

Rabuka emphasized the significant role of Itaukei leadership in provincial governance, noting that while democracy may not align with traditional iTaukei structures in some areas, it can foster unity, encourage dialogue, and promote respect for diverse perspectives.

The Prime Minister assured attendees that the views expressed during the meeting of the GCC in Bau would be considered, with some issues addressed in the upcoming budget announcement on Friday.

“The upcoming budget might not satisfy everyone, but it will well serve its purpose in fostering national cohesion and resilience,” he said.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
