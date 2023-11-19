Sunday, November 19, 2023
No timeframe on repair of burst main: WAF

Fiji Roads Authority has indicated that repair works will continue on a burst main at the Matanikorovatu junction in Kalabu, outside Suva, and that no timeframe has been scheduled.

In a statement, FRA said the works began yesterday and were expected to be completed today.

FRA said that the Water Authority of Fiji’s work is progressing and that they will reinstate the road once it completed.

They said people should expect traffic while travelling from Suva to Nausori along King’s Highway today.

The Fiji Roads Authority has urged people to take note and plan their travel accordingly.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
