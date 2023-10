Northern Division clinched the 2023 Police Inter District Championship (IDC) title at Subrail Park in Labasa last night.

The Sitiveni Rakai captained side which also boasted the likes of Ilisoni Loloivalu, Vikrant Chandra, Sumit Krishan, Kushal Naicker, Iliesa Lino and Mohammed Zaid overcame Western Force 4-2 in penalties.

Earlier in the semifinals, the northerners defeated defending champions Police Mobile Force 2-1 while Western Force beat Central 1-0.