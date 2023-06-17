NZ provides $13m in climate and budget support

The New Zealand Government has signed a $NZD10 million ($FJD13.7m) Climate Finance and Budget Support to assist Fiji.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad joined the High Commissioner of New Zealand to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow to sign the agreement on Friday.

Prof Prasad stated that the general support will be utilised in areas that the Government sees best to be used in. He thanked the Government of New Zealand for its contributions and commitments to its partnership with Fiji and noted that the relationship between the two countries will remain solid.

“Thank you for the partnership that we’ve had for many years. This $NZD10m grant is very innovative and timely. It provides us the opportunities to respond to a number of demands that we feel are important to include in our forthcoming Budget.”

High Commissioner Darlow said this is a commitment in good faith to support Fiji in its development plans.

“This is the delivery of a promise that was made when Minister Mahuta visited earlier in the year. We know that you are in the final two weeks of preparing your National Budget, so I think the time is good.”

“For us, this is a $NZD10m contribution that Minister Mahuta announced when she was here – that is enabled to support Fiji to deliver on social and economic development priorities. It is direct budget support, so it is designed to respond to Fiji having control of the way it wants to report on its own resources and priorities.”

“It is a commitment in good faith to support Fiji on your priorities and your development plan.”