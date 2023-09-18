Monday, September 18, 2023
Officers reminded of roles and responsibilities

Divisional Police Commander South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wate Vocevoce has emphasised to senior officers the importance of their roles and responsibilities as leaders.

While speaking during the Southern Divisions Officers’ Dinner, SSP Vocevoce said, “You will all agree that camaraderie is the essence of what binds us together, providing a cohesiveness which allows the division to function effectively as a collective entity.

“I believe the level at which it infuses throughout any division or formation corresponds proportionally to the level of success that our Division can achieve.”

The Divisional Police Commander South went on to say, “As capable leaders, we must never lose touch of optimizing service delivery. Remember to place importance on camaraderie in your districts or stations as this will enhance both the mission of the organization and your own morale.”

The dinner which was held at the Fiji Police Officers Mess in Suva on Saturday night was aimed at fostering camaraderie within the senior ranks of Southern Division Command.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
