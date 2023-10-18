Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Official school term dates announced

The Ministry of Education has released the official school term dates for the 2024 academic year.

In a circular to the heads of schools, Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca said these dates have been carefully planned to ensure that our educational institutions have ample time to prepare for a successful year of learning and teaching.

She said these dates will give all Heads of Schools ample time to plan and effectively organise their programs and provide the best educational experience for our students.

 

All teachers are to report to school on Monday, 29 January and students to follow on Tuesday 30 January.

The first term is scheduled to conclude on 3 May.

Subsequently, the second term is set to commence on 20 May and will continue through to 23 August.

The academic calendar for 2024 concludes with the third term, commencing on 9 September and running until 6 December.

