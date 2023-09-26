Omede eyes more success with Blues

Nigerian marksman Usman Omede is eying more success with Lautoka at next month’s Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva.

The 25-year-old from Lagos City who joined the team last year for the OFC Champions League playoff against Rewa has so far tasted victories in the Fiji FACT and the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Speaking to FijiLive, Omede said he feels more settled with the team and his recent goal-scoring form will give him a lot of motivation and inspire him to achieve greatness in the IDC.

“We were just unfortunate to lose in the BOG semifinals to Labasa in penalties. But we bounced back and won the League title. The win has surely boosted the morale of the team and the players,” he said.

Though often used as an impact off the bench to either replace seasoned strikers Sairusi Nalaubu or Saula Waqa, Omede said every moment spent on the field is precious and he always works hard and feels relieved if he gets on the score-sheet.

“I am blessed to be part of this team. We have a great coach and fantastic players and officials who are always there for me. I never get home sick because they are a second family to me and always ensure I am well looked after given all the support I need.”

In terms of the level of competition, he said though Fijian players are not professionals yet, they have a lot of potential and can easily break into the professional leagues around the world.

“There is tremendous potential in Fiji. Players here are very athletic and have good body shape to play competitive football. They just need exposure and good mentoring.”

Omede adds that Rewa’s defence has been the toughest so far in Fiji and he has always found it difficult to go past them in games.

“Rewa has very organised defenders and it’s always hard to beat them. I have always struggled and in the last league game I faced them I was fouled inside the penalty spot and managed to gain advantage for my team. Other than that, it always a tough challenge to beat them.”

Omede and the Blues will enter the IDC as one of the favorites, having already clinched two titles this season.

Meanwhile the pools of the IDC will be drawn at the Courts Mega Store in Samabula, Suva this Saturday and the championship will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium from 10-15 October.