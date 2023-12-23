Saturday, December 23, 2023
One year later and no joy, says Chaudhry

The Fiji Labour Party says Christmas last year had been a joyous occasion for most, as the new government promised to restore democracy and fundamental freedoms, and more sensitive to the needs of the people.

In a statement, FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry said this is not the case, one year later.

Chaudhry said there have been a lot of dashed hopes and disappointments.

He said not much has changed in the lives of many Fijians, as they continue to struggle to put food on the table for their families.

“A recent quick survey by a local media outlet showed that for all those questioned, Christmas celebrations this year will be marred by the high cost of living. That is the biggest issue facing our people as they head into the festive season.”

Chaudhry said prices of meat, Christmas treats, fruits and drinks have skyrocketed out of reach of many of our low and middle income families, depriving their children of the joys of the festive season.

He said he is saddened to see that we are increasingly moving towards a deeply divided society with an ever-widening gap between the rich and the poor.

He, however, have thanked individuals, businesses; charitable and faith-based organisations that have continued to help and is doing whatever they can to bring some happiness into the lives of the needy this Christmas.

“My best wishes to you all for the festive season. I hope that the coming year will offer better hope and opportunities for all our citizens,” Chaudhry said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
