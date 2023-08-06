Sunday, August 6, 2023
Opposition MP reports threats to Police

FijiFirst MP Ketan Lal has filed a complaint at the Nakasi Police Station, threatening to burn the Member of Parliament’s home, puncture his tyres and telling him to return to his country.

Speaking to FijiLive, the young politician said these threats are coming from fake accounts on social media, particularly on social media.

Lal said that a screw like trap was place on his driveway that was intended to puncture his car tyres.

Police has confirmed receiving the complaint on Friday and currently investigating the matter.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Don’t be overwhelmed by criticism: PM