Friday, August 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Pacific island nations unite for climate action

Pacific Island leaders and experts from 14 nations are coming together for the Focal Point Meeting and Media Dialogue which will be hosted by Fiji from  30 August to 1 September in Suva.

This significant event, organized by the Regional Pacific NDC Hub, seeks to amplify efforts against climate change and bolster regional resilience.

“The Focal Point Meeting and the Media Dialogue represent a crucial juncture for Pacific Island nations to unite, share knowledge, and forge solutions in the face of our shared climate challenges,” expressed Steering Committee Chair for the Regional Pacific NDC Hub, Debra Sungi.

She emphasized the importance of preserving the unique Pacific cultures, ecosystems, and lifestyles, driving these nations to innovate and collaborate.

The event is set against the backdrop of the urgent need to address climate change impacts in line with the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

Especially given the unique vulnerabilities Pacific Island Countries (PICs) face in the wake of a growing climate crisis.

Countries including the Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu are expected to participate.

The assembly will see a rich tapestry of participants: government officials, renowned climate experts, members of the private sector, and civil society.

A unique feature of the event is the Media Dialogue segment, aiming to bridge the gap between journalists, communicators, and policymakers.

This initiative seeks to foster a deeper understanding of climate change’s challenges and opportunities, enabling effective communication to the public.

Iris Cordelia Rotzoll, the Regional Pacific NDC Hub Project Manager, emphasized the event’s significance.

“By coming together, we recognize our shared responsibility to safeguard our environment, our communities, and our cultural heritage,” she stated.

Rotzoll expressed hope that the event would be a catalyst for enduring partnerships and transformative climate action.

With the backing of governments like Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and the European Union, this gathering is more than just a meeting.

It’s a testament to the Pacific’s determination to lead, innovate, and inspire in the global fight against climate change.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Permanent Secretaries urged to stre...

Public Service Commission Chairman Luke Rokovada has urged Permanen...
Business

FDB to develop GCF proposal

Fiji Development Bank (FDB) chief executive Saud Minam says the ban...
News

Politicians should not be barred: C...

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhr...
News

Regional women leaders to meet next...

To ensure an enduring focus on the critical role gender plays in th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Permanent Secretaries urged to s...

News
Public Ser...

FDB to develop GCF proposal

Business
Fiji Devel...

Politicians should not be barred...

News
Former Pri...

Regional women leaders to meet n...

News
To ensure ...

Extended Girls U16 squad named

Football
Digicel na...

Fiji loses to Tahiti, faces Tong...

Football
Fiji will ...

Popular News

Teenager jailed over mobile phon...

News
A 19-year-...

Japan must be ready to halt: Rab...

News
Prime Mini...

Hansen reportedly joins Wallabie...

Sports
World Cup-...

Germany to assist Fiji with clim...

News
Germany is...

4-year plan unveiled for inclusi...

News
The Electi...

All forms of bullying must be ad...

News
The Accide...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Permanent Secretaries urged to strength relationships