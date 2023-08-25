Pacific island nations unite for climate action

Pacific Island leaders and experts from 14 nations are coming together for the Focal Point Meeting and Media Dialogue which will be hosted by Fiji from 30 August to 1 September in Suva.

This significant event, organized by the Regional Pacific NDC Hub, seeks to amplify efforts against climate change and bolster regional resilience.

“The Focal Point Meeting and the Media Dialogue represent a crucial juncture for Pacific Island nations to unite, share knowledge, and forge solutions in the face of our shared climate challenges,” expressed Steering Committee Chair for the Regional Pacific NDC Hub, Debra Sungi.

She emphasized the importance of preserving the unique Pacific cultures, ecosystems, and lifestyles, driving these nations to innovate and collaborate.

The event is set against the backdrop of the urgent need to address climate change impacts in line with the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

Especially given the unique vulnerabilities Pacific Island Countries (PICs) face in the wake of a growing climate crisis.

Countries including the Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu are expected to participate.

The assembly will see a rich tapestry of participants: government officials, renowned climate experts, members of the private sector, and civil society.

A unique feature of the event is the Media Dialogue segment, aiming to bridge the gap between journalists, communicators, and policymakers.

This initiative seeks to foster a deeper understanding of climate change’s challenges and opportunities, enabling effective communication to the public.

Iris Cordelia Rotzoll, the Regional Pacific NDC Hub Project Manager, emphasized the event’s significance.

“By coming together, we recognize our shared responsibility to safeguard our environment, our communities, and our cultural heritage,” she stated.

Rotzoll expressed hope that the event would be a catalyst for enduring partnerships and transformative climate action.

With the backing of governments like Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and the European Union, this gathering is more than just a meeting.

It’s a testament to the Pacific’s determination to lead, innovate, and inspire in the global fight against climate change.