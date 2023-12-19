Tuesday, December 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

PALM, RSE registrations temporarily suspended

The National Employment Centre of the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations has temporarily suspended client registration under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Programme and the New Zealand Recognized Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme.

The temporary suspension of registration will be for 7 months commencing from the 1st of January to the 31st of July 2024.

During this period, the Centre will facilitate the updating of backlog manual registrations including sorting and cleansing as well as the transfer of manual registration into the In-Country Recruitment Database (IRD), which will improve and enhance the efficiency of NEC services.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Fiji to host Oceania Championship

The 2024 Oceania Athletics Championship will be held at the newly r...
News

Anushma achieves medical dream

22-year-old Anushma Lata finally achieved her dream of becoming a m...
News

Student arrested over series of rob...

A 19-year-old student is in Police custody for a series of Robberie...
News

Body of missing man found in Naduru...

The body of the 33-year-old man who was reported missing in Rewa Ri...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji to host Oceania Championshi...

Sports
The 2024 O...

Anushma achieves medical dream

News
22-year-ol...

Student arrested over series of ...

News
A 19-year-...

Body of missing man found in Nad...

News
The body o...

OSA to strengthen Fiji’s securit...

News
Japan in i...

Fiji Ports announces $15.6m divi...

Business
Fiji Ports...

Popular News

Jailed ex MPs appeal conviction

News
Jailed for...

80pc promises delivered: Kamikam...

News
Deputy Pri...

Salaries paid to FNPF execs is s...

News
Former Pri...

Former Chief of Staff Col Sanday...

News
Former Rep...

Man charged over Narere Police P...

News
A 38-year-...

Kuruvoli guides `tavale` Baselal...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Fiji to host Oceania Championship