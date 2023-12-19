PALM, RSE registrations temporarily suspended

The National Employment Centre of the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations has temporarily suspended client registration under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Programme and the New Zealand Recognized Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme.

The temporary suspension of registration will be for 7 months commencing from the 1st of January to the 31st of July 2024.

During this period, the Centre will facilitate the updating of backlog manual registrations including sorting and cleansing as well as the transfer of manual registration into the In-Country Recruitment Database (IRD), which will improve and enhance the efficiency of NEC services.