Parents charged with manslaughter

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) charged a 34-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife with the death of their 2-year-old daughter.

The pair was charged with one count of manslaughter arising from breach of duty which resulted in the death of their daughter.

The parents allegedly failed to take their daughter to the hospital on time after the child suffered severe burn from boiling water.

Meanwhile 56 people were charged with a total of 67 counts of serious offences in August.

The counts for serious crimes were murder (2), attempted murder (1), manslaughter (1), manslaughter arising from breach of duty (2), aggravated robbery (7), aggravated burglary (11), burglary (3), theft (17), arson (1), attempted arson (1), assault causing actual bodily harm (7), acts with intent to cause grievous harm (5), grievous harm (1), common assault (1), serious assault (1), unlawful cultivation (2), wrongful confinement (1), careless driving (1), breach of bail conditions (1) and breach of suspended sentence (1).

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
