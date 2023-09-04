PIF emphasises role of private sector

The Pacific Islands Forum, in collaboration with the Government of Solomon Islands and the Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has underscored the significant role of the private sector in advancing regional climate finance efforts.

In his opening remarks at the Melanesia Sub-Regional Private Sector Workshop on Climate Finance, Esala Nayasi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum, highlighted the continuation of a journey that began with previous workshops in Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu.

“This is the third private sector workshop on climate finance for the Melanesia sub-region and builds on the experiences and learnings from our previous engagements,” he said.

Nayasi reflected on the unified understanding of the private sector’s instrumental role in achieving regional development aspirations against the backdrop of climate change.

He further stressed the Pacific Islands Forum’s commitment to engaging with the private sector, as embodied in their strategies.

“The 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent recently endorsed by Leaders advocates for the advancement of Pacific regionalism for the next three decades, inclusive of all stakeholders.”

He noted the significance of the Melanesia Needs-based Climate Finance Strategy, a prime example of sub-regional collaboration, and acknowledged the support of European Union initiatives such as the PACRES project in bolstering private sector involvement.

Nayasi prompted countries to share their experiences, stressing the need for regional organizations to better understand and support the private sector’s evolving role in national resilience efforts.

The workshop examined existing challenges, expanded upon established partnerships, and pinpointed fresh avenues to strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors in climate change adaptation and disaster risk mitigation.