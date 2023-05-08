Plant more to ensure food security, Rabuka urges

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged villagers to plant more as the Government plans to charge Value Added Tax (VAT) on certain basic food items.

Speaking in Koronatoga, Cakaudrove in the weekend, and without revealing too much about the Government’s intentions, Rabuka encouraged villagers to continue planting crops for food security and to protect against rising food prices.

Rabuka said planting food crops would not only sustain their families, but also revitalize the rural economy and at the same time enhance food security.

He also called on villagers to use the Government services that were available to them – and would allow for better and quality services to the Fijian people.

Rabuka said the People’s Coalition Government is a Government that would listen to the concerns of all people.

“It is the Government’s responsibility to provide services that are vital to all Fijians. We ask that you give us more time and be more tolerant with us.”

“Government is also asking that you work alongside us as well,” Rabuka added.

The Prime Minister continues his tour of the North this week.