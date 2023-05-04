Thursday, May 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

PM awaits NES report from Finance Ministry

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is now expecting a detailed report from the Ministry of Finance on the real cost of hosting the National Economic Summit.

In an interview, Rabuka said that while the National Economic Summit was a Government hosted event, the cost is supposed to be picked up by the Government.

Rabuka said that if you looked at this holistically, funds budgeted for Kalavata’s or the hiring of the venue and other things, actually went back in to the pockets of the Fijian people.

“The money that went to the sewing of the kalavata’s, this went to the tailors, this paid for employees that are working in garment factories to sew these materials.”

The Prime Minister indicated that many times, we are caught up on why the money wasn’t redirected to those that needed it the most.

Rabuka said the People’s Coalition Government will be upfront about costs of events it will host for the sake of transparency and accountability.

“I assure you that we will be upfront on how we use the people’s money.”

However, right now the Ministry of Finance has yet to hand over the exact costing of what was used, what was sponsored or in kind donations towards this.

Rabuka added that it would be premature of him to discuss this without seeing the breakdown.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Canes Fijian trio named in Drua cla...

Three Fijian players have been named in the Hurricanes team for the...
News

GCC to act as an advisory body: Rab...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the first meeting of the Great ...
Football

League first, FACT later for Rewa

Defending champions and leaders Rewa is determind on maintaining it...
Football

Labasa face AS Academy Féminine in ...

Fiji’s representative to the 2023 OFC Women’s Champions League, Lab...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Canes Fijian trio named in Drua ...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

GCC to act as an advisory body: ...

News
Prime Mini...

League first, FACT later for Rew...

Football
Defending ...

Labasa face AS Academy Féminine ...

Football
Fiji’s rep...

PRF makes submissions for nation...

News
The Pacifi...

New Lautoka HA branch to enhance...

News
The Housin...

Popular News

Naitasiri duo return for Nadi cl...

Football
Tailevu Na...

140 booked in last 24 hours for ...

News
140 driver...

Labasa in tough OFC Champs Leagu...

Football
Fiji’s rep...

Free heart surgeries save 214 li...

News
Prime Mini...

2 arrested, Police vehicle damag...

News
Two men ar...

Krishna scoops top award in Indi...

Football
Fijian Cap...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Canes Fijian trio named in Drua clash