Tuesday, May 23, 2023
PM Modi bestowed the Order of Fiji medal

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has bestowed the Companion of the Order of Fiji Medal to his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rabuka conferred the special medal on behalf of the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, in recognition of Modi’s achievement and meritorious service to humanity.

The Companion of the Order of Fiji is the highest possible accolade that the Government of Fiji bestows to accord respect and admiration for service.

In his response, Prime Minister Modi expressed his sincere gratitude to the Government and the people of Fiji for the kind gesture, adding India and Fiji are traditional partners and share common values.

The Indian Prime Minister said it was an honour to have received the medal and that the act of recognition further demonstrated “our strong bilateral ties and our people-to-people links”.

Modi also dedicated the honour to the people of India and Fijians of Indian descent, who played an important role in the linkage between India and Fiji.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
