PM receives repatriated Fijians, highlights strength

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka was at the Nadi International Airport early this morning to welcome home 255 pilgrims who returned from the annual Feast of the Tabernacle in Israel.

Rabuka said that their safe return is a testament to the resilience of our nation and the Fijian spirit that binds us together.

He highlighted the country’s strength in times of need is a source of great pride and unity and said the Government will continue to work diligently to ensure the well-being and safety of all Fijians, both at home and abroad.

Rabuka also expressed his gratitude to those involved in bringing home 255 Fijians back to their homeland on a flight that departed from Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday.

He said amongst the passengers were Fiji’s Centre for Agricultural Technology students who were pursuing studies in agriculture in Israel, the 200 Fijians who had journeyed to Jerusalem to partake in the Feast of Tabernacles as well as a group of Pacific Islanders.

“I want to acknowledge the tireless efforts of the Fiji Airways crew and Incident Team who worked diligently to navigate the complex risks and options associated with planning this crucial flight.”

“Their dedication and expertise have made this mission possible and have reunited Fijians citizens with their families and loved ones. This mission is a historic one for the Fijian Government, as it represents our very first rescue operation.”

The Prime Minister also extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their coordination and arrangements with international allies.

Rabuka added that the collaboration and support from Fiji’s friends and partners have been instrumental in ensuring the safe return of our citizens.