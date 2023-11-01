Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Police clamp on trade of stolen goods

The Fiji Police Force will ramp up operations during the festive season and clamp down on those illegally trading stolen goods for easy money.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACP) Livai Driu said a raid conducted by the Southern Division Joint Taskforce yesterday at a canteen in Cunningham resulted in the seizure of electronic gadgets and mobile phones believed to have been stolen.

ACP Driu said that this morning, a raid conducted in Vunivau, Labasa saw the seizure of drugs believed to be marijuana, assorted liquor and items all believed to have been stolen.

He said recoveries regarding a case of burglary and theft in Siberia, Labasa where close to $20,000 worth of jewellery was stolen are being made in the Southern Division, reinforcing the operational posture of targeting the receivers of stolen goods, through cross-divisional operations.

ACP Driu said popular items targeted by opportunists that can be disposed of quickly are mobile phones, tablets, smartwatches, laptops and jewellery.

He urged members of the public to be cautious with their valuable items, and to avoid keeping large sums of money at home.

The head of the Fiji Police Operations is also encouraging community leaders to get involved in community policing initiatives as a means of strengthening crime prevention efforts.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
