Police to beef presence at DEANS finals

Police is expected to beef up its operations in the lead up to the Vodafone Super Deans Quarter Finals at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, this weekend.

In a statement, Director of Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mitieli Divuana said snap checks can be expected and is urging teachers, parents and guardians to assist with ensuring the safety of students and teams if they are heading down either on Friday or Saturday.

SSP Divuana said the safety of students and other road users is paramount, and any unruly behaviour will not be tolerated.

He urged anyone planning to watch the Quarter final matches to plan their travel well ahead of time to avoid rushing and speeding, as it can lead to accidents and fatalities.