Police to beef up operations this festive season

The Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says Police will beef up its operations going into the festive sessions, across the country.

Speaking to FijiLive, Chew said operations with Police and the Land Transport Authority began two weeks ago, after an increase in reported road accidents and road fatalities happening across the country.

Chew said its routine operations will continue with the Land Transport Authority through to Christmas, New Year’s and Back to School.

Last week, police issued more than 224 traffic infringement notices to motorists for speeding alone.

They are pleading with drivers to slow down when driving on the roads.

Police also highlighted its concerns about the failure to wear seatbelts, resulting in 78 bookings.

They are also calling on Fijians to make road safety a top priority, emphasizing the significance of responsible driving happens.

They have also acknowledged the support of those who have heeded the call to adopt a change of mindset and take road safety seriously.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
