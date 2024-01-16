Prasad emphasises significance of public input

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says public input is vital in shaping the nation’s future.

As he concluded his Western Tour in the weekend, Prof Prasad said the public consultations he held around the division were part of the Government’s efforts to reflect on past achievements and to set priorities for 2024.

He shared that it was impressive to see local people have knowledge about climate change which is having an impact on their livelihoods.

“You go to villages where there is saltwater intrusion, inundation, high tide, damaging not only properties, economic livelihoods, farming, but also, creating a very adverse impact.”

He said these consultations are ways to look at how to increase and source additional adaptation funding to improve the livelihood by creating an infrastructure that will be able to support the economic livelihood of the people.