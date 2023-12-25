Prasad reflects on Coalition Govt’s journey

Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics, Professor Biman Prasad has reflected on the journey of the Coalition Government as it completed one year in office yesterday.

The National Federation Party Leader said a year ago, the nation came together to celebrate strength in diversity as the People’s Coalition Government was formed.

“Historically we have navigated through and successfully overcome many political and economic challenges, primarily through our collective will and dedication towards our nation’s progress.”

“In the spirit of Christmas, which symbolizes hope and renewal, let’s remind ourselves and be grateful of how far we have come in one year, restoring fundamental rights and freedoms, resulting in respect and dignity of all our people.”

Looking forward, Prof Prasad said: “Let’s continue to embrace and nurture our shared values. Our commitment towards every Fijian remains unwavering.”

“As you celebrate this festive season, please remember to be kind and giving to each other. I extend my best wishes to you and your family for a joyous Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”