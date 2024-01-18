PRB to complete Lagilagi Housing project

Cabinet has endorsed that the Public Rental Board (PRB) complete the construction of the remaining 36 housing units, and manage the Lagilagi Housing Estate.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the project was initiated by the People’s Community Network Charitable Trust (PCN) to design and construct low-cost housing units for the settlers in Jittu Estate, amd to provide them with an opportunity to obtain homes on affordable terms.

He said in 2015, the construction of 44 units were completed and the construction of 76 units commenced, of which 40 were completed in 2017.

The remaining 36 units will now be completed by PRB.