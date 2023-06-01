Primary school implements ROG Program

Nadi Sangam Primary School has officially become the first primary school in the country to implement the ‘Recycling on The Go (ROG) Ambassadors Program’, a tailor-made program designed to instill the best practices of recycling in a school environment.

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro officiated at the launch event at the Nadi-based school yesterday.

The ROG Ambassadors Program which is designed to impact mindset and behaviour toward recycling is an initiative of the Pacific Recycling Foundation in partnership with Swire Shipping.

PRF founder Amitesh Deo said Nadi Sangam Primary School which is situated in the heart of Nadi Town has a school roll of over 1,000 students and is earmarked to become the model primary school in the country for recycling.

“As of today, we have launched the ROG Ambassadors Program in three schools in the span of just over a year and expanded the reach to over 2,600 students, their families, and communities, which is a huge milestone.”

Deo said the implementation of the program at Nadi Sangam Primary School is special to them as it will allow students to demonstrate environmental responsibility and good decision-making at a very tender age.

The program which was successfully piloted at Jai Narayan College in 2022, has been upscaled by the PRF through Swire Shipping’s continued commitment to the program and following the endorsement from the Ministry of Education.

Swire Shipping’s Regional Manager, Alex Pattison said they are proud to be advocating recycling in schools.

“Sustainable education should be part of the school curriculum and adequate resources and support should be provided to all schools. This is our plea to the government and all our stakeholders.”

The PRF will provide comprehensive training to the students of Nadi Sangam Primary School, which not only looks at the best practices of recycling but gives a holistic overview and approach to waste management.