Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Prioritise safety of children, bus companies told

The Minister for Education, Hon Aseri Radrodro has called on bus companies to prioritise the safety of children when transporting them to and from school.

While expressing sympathy for the children involved in a recent Lautoka bus accident, Radrodro emphasized the importance of safety measures when transporting children, stating that the well-being of children should always be the top priority.

He called on all bus companies to be safety conscious and to take all necessary precautions to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future.

His message comes as investigations into the cause of the accident continue.

Radrodro said the accident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety, especially when it comes to the transportation of children.

 

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
