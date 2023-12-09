Procedural outcomes achieved at COP28

Negotiations at the COP28 in Dubai following the completion of the first seven days of discussions have seen progress in procedural outcomes and agreements on various issues.

Most notable of the progress made was the matter of loss and damage which was adopted on the first day of the COP.

Specifically, there has been significant headway in securing pledges for the fund, which has now reached approximately US$726 million.

Attached to these funds are provisions for technical assistance to developing countries through the Santiago network, focusing on loss and damage.

The hosting organisation for this initiative has been agreed upon as the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), based in Geneva, and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

This achievement holds particular significance for developing countries, given the protected nature of negotiations on this matter.

Fiji’s Chief Negotiator at the COP28, Ambassador Amena Yauvoli, said significant progress has been made in the area of the global stocktake, especially for the small and developing state, particularly a smaller and developing Pacific Island state.

“Discussions have been ongoing about cost corrections to achieve the long-term global temperature goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius. A crucial aspect of this discussion is centred around the gradual elimination of coal.”

“Pacific Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Fiji are strongly advocating for this initiative, which follows the call to action made by Vanuatu,” Yauvoli said.

Another crucial area of progress, he said, is the global goal for adaptation, acknowledging the importance of providing benchmarks for developing countries in terms of adaptation.

“Article 9.4 of the Paris Agreement emphasises the need for a balance between mitigation and adaptation funds, requiring increased funding provisions for adaptation in developing countries.”

“While there has been some movement on the mitigation side, further attention is required in the coming weeks. Oceans, particularly for Fiji and other Pacific Island countries, are a priority to be embedded in COP agreements. Gender issues have gained prominence, and efforts are underway to address them in subsequent discussions,” he explained.

The COP presidency’s strong commitment to mobilising climate finance has been acknowledged, emphasising the importance of assisting developing countries like Fiji in building resilience for vulnerable communities.

As the second week of negotiations commences, activities are anticipated to intensify.

The COP 28 president will guide various items discussed earlier with negotiators committed to working hard to reach a consensus.

“The COP presidency’s announcement of the fund’s total and the demonstrated interest of partners in pledging funds reflect a renewed commitment and empathy toward addressing the concerns of smaller developing states, particularly those in the Pacific,” Ambassador Yauvoli said.

“The total funding received, including the US$726 million (FJ$1.62 billion) for loss and damage and other funds, stands at US$83 billion (FJ$185.2 billion).”

“The COP has diligently mobilised to ensure provisions for funding for developing countries, a positive outcome celebrated by the negotiators.”

“In addressing the broader issues related to the 1.5 degrees Celsius long-term temperature goal, the global stocktake is crucial, requiring a revamping of all Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to achieve the goal by mid-century.”

“Small island developing states emphasise the need to embed the phasing out of coal in climate policies, recognizing the continued dependence on fossil fuels until viable alternatives are in place.”

“Additionally, a focus on ramping up renewable energy is essential to meet commitments by 2030.”