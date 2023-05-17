Prof Prasad will not resign: AG

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the Leader of Opposition is not the Leader of Government and he should stop on calling for the resignation of Professor Biman Prasad.

Speaking to the media, Turaga said the issue of the re-registration of the Global Girmit Institute would have gone through due diligence, which is vetted by the Office of the Solicitor-General.

Turaga said he understands that a complaint has been lodged and he would look into the matter personally.

“What I can say is that it did not come through my table for consideration and whether it needs my endorsement, I do not know at this stage, but I will look into it, as there is a complaint that has been issued.

Turaga highlighted that the budget for the Girmit Celebrations was approved by Cabinet and if there are pending issues, this will be revealed in the audit report.

He said it is too early now to be commenting on the matter.

Earlier this week former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry and the Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu queried on how and why was $200,000 given to the Global Girmit Institute, after it was deregistered for unaudited accounts.

Both leaders also called on the Minister for Finance to resign in order to allow for an independent investigation into the claims made.

However, the Minister for Finance, Prof Biman Prasad indicated that he is accountable to the Prime Minister, Cabinet and the Fijian taxpayers and not to unscrupulous politicians that engage in gutter-level commentary.

He said the Ministry of Finance will be issuing a statement of how the funds approved by Cabinet were used.