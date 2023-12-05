Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Puleiwai is FICAC’s Acting Deputy Commissioner

Suva lawyer, Frances Puleiwai has been appointed Acting Deputy Commissioner, Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, with effect from 20 November 2023.

This has been confirmed by the Chief Registrar and Secretary to the Judicial Services Commission, Tomasi Bainivalu, today.

Fiji’s President His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has appointed Puleiwai with immediate effect for a three-year period.

Puleiwai’s served as a Senior State Counsel with FICAC from 2014 to 2019 and soon after promoted to the position of Principal State Counsel and Manager Legal until April 2021, before being appointed as Senior Government Lawyer at the ODPP in Nauru.

The new Acting Deputy Commissioner completed her LLB at the University of the South Pacific and is currently completing her Master’s in International Relations and Diplomacy with UniFiji.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
