Ra is among the least developed regions

Ra is among the least developed regions in Fiji and the Government has allocated a substantial budget to the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs to foster positive change at the grassroots level, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

While officiating at the Ra Provincial Council meeting in Nanukuloa, Rabuka said funds in the budget would be utilised well to uplift the well-being of the i-Taukei people.

Rabuka acknowledged the province’s contributions to Fiji’s development and said the two-day meeting has garnered attention for its focus on crucial issues, including climate change, economic development, and social progress.

“Many sons and daughters of the province have reached the pinnacle of society and have led amicably to the well-being of the nation.”

The Prime Minister said that he is aware of the province’s work to mitigate the impact of climate change.

“I have heard about it and fully support them.”

Rabuka further urged the people of Ra to try and overcome challenges like crime, unemployment and poverty that have plagued the society.

