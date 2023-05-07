Radradra, Naulago score in Bears win

Ratu Siva Naulago and Semi Radradra scored tries in Bristol Bears 36-21 bonus-point victory over Gloucester in the Gallagher English Premiership at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

The Bears dominated possession during the opening 10 minutes and took an early lead when Harry Thacker spun free of the maul before Naulago jumped over the line on the blindside and dotted down.

Six minutes later, Thacker crossed for his own try a few minutes later on his 100th appearance for the club before Gloucester eventually retaliated through Thorley’s try in the corner.

An AJ MacGinty penalty gave the Bears a 10-point lead at the break and Bradbury was next to cross from close range before Radradra added the vital bonus point, bouldering over Adam Hastings under the posts.

Against the run of play, Jonny May sprinted clear to score, before a second try from Radradra with four minutes to go.

A late penalty try and a yellow card for Charles Piutau finished the proceedings in the game.