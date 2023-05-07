Sunday, May 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Radradra, Naulago score in Bears win

Ratu Siva Naulago and Semi Radradra scored tries in Bristol Bears 36-21 bonus-point victory over Gloucester in the Gallagher English Premiership at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

The Bears dominated possession during the opening 10 minutes and took an early lead when Harry Thacker spun free of the maul before Naulago jumped over the line on the blindside and dotted down.

Six minutes later, Thacker crossed for his own try a few minutes later on his 100th appearance for the club before Gloucester eventually retaliated through Thorley’s try in the corner.

An AJ MacGinty penalty gave the Bears a 10-point lead at the break and Bradbury was next to cross from close range before Radradra added the vital bonus point, bouldering over Adam Hastings under the posts.

Against the run of play, Jonny May sprinted clear to score, before a second try from Radradra with four minutes to go.

A late penalty try and a yellow card for Charles Piutau finished the proceedings in the game.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Fiji needs more concessional grants...

Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad has reiterated the ne...
News

8 arrested for drunk and drive

Eight drivers were arrested in the last 24-hours for driving under ...
News

Man charged with rape of 12-yr-old ...

A 37-year-old man will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court ...
News

Ba man to front court over an onlin...

A 26-year-old man from Moto, Ba will be produced in the Suva Magist...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji needs more concessional gra...

News
Deputy Pri...

8 arrested for drunk and drive

News
Eight driv...

Man charged with rape of 12-yr-o...

News
A 37-year-...

Ba man to front court over an on...

News
A 26-year-...

Habosi, Kamikamica star in Racin...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Tavatavanawai dots in Moana’s na...

Rugby
Fijian win...

Popular News

Youth welfare is a top priority:...

News
His Excell...

Tikoduadua takes full responsibi...

News
Minister f...

Skipper Derenalagi back in train...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Driver flees scene after head-on...

News
Police are...

Sayed-Khaiyum released on bail

News
Fiji's for...

Govt must focus on people’...

News
...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Fiji needs more concessional grants: Prasad