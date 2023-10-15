Sunday, October 15, 2023
Rage shines as Bua defends Senior title

Former Tailevu Naitasiri striker Ratu Simione Rage netted a hat-trick as Bua thumped Northland Tailevu 4-1 to successfully defend the Senior Division title of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Rage, who also captained the side netted a brace in the first half while Sanjeev Naicker got Northland’s goal as Bua led 2-1 at halftime.

The attacker got his third goal midway in the second spell and replacement Prashneel Lal wrapped up the scoring for the Northerners.

Bua returns home $3500 richer while Northland Tailevu receives $1500 for reaching the final.

Starting teams:

Bua FC– Onisimo Yavala, Malakai Tabuyaya, Davitesh Raju, Saynal Prasad, Amresh Prasad, Ratu Simione Rage (C), Sevanaia Ravania, Ropate Rawaqa, Sisa Valesua, Prashant Prasad, Setareki Raiole.

Northland Tailevu– Ryan Mishra, Vinesh Joseph (C), Sohel Prasad, Simione Saqatanamua, Aca Bale, Rynal Chand, Sanjeev Naicker, Sanil Reddy, Votiverasaki Tikomainiusiladi, Steven Dean, Asesela Sadole.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
