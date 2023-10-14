Raheem stars as Ba marches into IDC final

Super-sub Mohamed Raheem netted a second half hat-trick as Ba outclassed Navua 4-0 in the first semifinal of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Solomon Islander Jackson Wale started the match amid injury concerns while Ba made a tactical change and started Gulam Razool in midfield.

Youngster Nabil Begg rose above the Navua defence and headed in a Praneel Naidu free-kick in the 9th minute giving goalkeeper Viliame Rakuro no chance at all.

The Men in Black led 1-0 at halftime and the decision by coach Mohammed Ashif Khan to send in Raheem paid dividends as he made a huge impact.

He scored his first goal in the 76th minute after following a through pass and sliding in to put the ball beyond the reach f goalkeeper Rakuro.

The 20-year-old Coloci native from Seaqaqa scored Ba’s third goal the 89th minute after slamming in a free-kick which landed into the roof of the net.

And he ended the show in style by finding the target again from a free-kick deep in injury time.

Ba will meet the winner of the Suva vs Lautoka second semifinal, in the grand finale at 3pm tomorrow.

The teams:

RC Manubhai Ba– Misiwani Nairube, Praneel Naidu (C), Rahul Naresh (Ratu Apenisa Anare)polurw, Darold Kakasi, Sailasa Ratu, Nabil Begg (Malakai Rere), Gulam Razool (Mohammed Raheem), Peceli Sukabula, Suliano Tawanakoro, Etonia Dogalau, Samuela Navoce.

Aldex Trading /River Tubing Fiji Navua FCNavua– Viliame Rakuro, Simione Damuni (Sunny Deol), Jared Rongosulia, Thomas Dunn, Arami Manumanubai, Jackson Wale, Vineet Chand, Vinal Prasad (Mosese Balenagaga), Zainal Ali, Matthew Charitar (C), Kolinio Sivoki.