Raiwalui has organised side: Sotutu

Former Flying Fijians centre Waisake Sotutu believes Head Coach Simon Raiwalui has brought organisational capacities that has resulted in positive results.

Sotutu was one of many that celebrated Fiji’s historic win over the Wallabies and  commended Raiwalui and the management on the hardwork going on behind the scenes.

“Fijians have always been able to play rugby,” Sotutu told Seven Sharp.

“It’s getting that blend of flair, physicality and control in the game and I think Simon has been able to do that along with the other coaches over the past few years.

“They have been able to capture it all over the past few years and the great thing is they didn’t get it right in the first game against Wales but they seemed to get it right this morning (yesterday).”

Going forward the father of All Blacks extended squad member Hoskins Sotutu said they needed to maintain their current form if they intended to make the final eight.

“It’s continuity, they have learned a lot against Wales, they knew it was mistakes that was letting them down, probably little calls here and there, but if they can get everything right and they can control the aspects of the game that they need to, it is possible.”

Sotutu represented Fiji at the 1999 Rugby World Cup.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
