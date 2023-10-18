Wednesday, October 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Raiwalui will not seek contract extension

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui has confirmed he will not be extending his contract with Fiji Rugby Union.

After guiding Fiji to the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in France, Raiwalui via a social media post said it is time to make it official, specifically what the next cycle will look like for Fiji Rugby.

He said he will not be seeking an extension of employment with FRU past 31st December.

“Thanks again to all the players, staff and all the supporters. It has been quite a ride,” he wrote.

The former national skipper took up the top job following the resignation of Vern Cotter on February 24 this year.

Under his guidance, the Flying Fijians won the Pacific Nations Cup, defeated England in a World Cup warm-up and registered a victory over the Wallabies after 69 years at the World Cup.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Netball

10 umpires earn Netball Aust C badg...

10 local umpires have earned the Netball Australia’s C Badge after ...
News

Chaudhry questions integrity of Vos...

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chanudhry says he is disappointme...
News

PM’s decision is final, say P...

The Office of the Prime Minister says that the PM Sitiveni Rabuka h...
Football

Ba pair at Wellington Phoenix trial...

National and Ba reps Faazil Faizul Ali and Angeline Rekha are curre...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

10 umpires earn Netball Aust C b...

Netball
10 local u...

Chaudhry questions integrity of ...

News
Fiji Labou...

PM’s decision is final, sa...

News
The Office...

Ba pair at Wellington Phoenix tr...

Football
National a...

Enough time for PG’s gold ...

Football
National w...

Fiji – Aust to harness Vuv...

News
The Fijian...

Popular News

Prasad unhappy with draw, wants ...

2023 IDC
Lautoka co...

Rayana acknowledges players̵...

2023 IDC
Bua coach ...

Sexual crimes against minors rem...

News
Sexual off...

Impressive Begg set to miss IDC ...

Football
In-form mi...

Chaudhry questions integrity of ...

News
Fiji Labou...

PM receives repatriated Fijians,...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Netball

10 umpires earn Netball Aust C badge