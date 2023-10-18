Raiwalui will not seek contract extension

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui has confirmed he will not be extending his contract with Fiji Rugby Union.

After guiding Fiji to the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in France, Raiwalui via a social media post said it is time to make it official, specifically what the next cycle will look like for Fiji Rugby.

He said he will not be seeking an extension of employment with FRU past 31st December.

“Thanks again to all the players, staff and all the supporters. It has been quite a ride,” he wrote.

The former national skipper took up the top job following the resignation of Vern Cotter on February 24 this year.

Under his guidance, the Flying Fijians won the Pacific Nations Cup, defeated England in a World Cup warm-up and registered a victory over the Wallabies after 69 years at the World Cup.