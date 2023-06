A 28-year-old Rakiraki man was arrested following a joint raid by officers from the Narcotics Bureau, Eastern Division and Fiji Detector Dog Unit in Waimari, Rakiraki earlier this week.

He is charged with the unlawful possession of illicit drugs namely methamphetamine and will front the Magistrates Court in Rakiraki tomorrow.

Also discovered was $20,000 cash believed to be from proceeds from the sale of drugs.