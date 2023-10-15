Rayana acknowledges players’ effort

Bua coach Telulo Rayana acknowledged the efforts of their players in successfully defending the Senior Division title of the Courts Inter District Championship title thumping Northland Tailevu 4-1 in the final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Rayana admitted that coming into the tournament they were wary of senior teams but he acknowledged the players for overcoming niggling injuries and taking the field today.

“I’m proud of the performance of the boys not just today but throughout the tournament,” a joyful Rayana told FijiLive.

“I feel happy because we deserved the win today.”

“Before we left Bua, our target was to defend our title and we talked about making the Bua province proud.”

“We had a lot of players injured but we managed to get them recovered in a short period of time and they really gave their best. These boys really wanted to overcome their injury but our passing and fast play was the key to our win.”

Bua walked away with $3,5000 prize money and a trophy.