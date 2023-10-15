Sunday, October 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rayana acknowledges players’ effort

Bua coach Telulo Rayana acknowledged the efforts of their players in successfully defending the Senior Division title of the Courts Inter District Championship title thumping Northland Tailevu 4-1 in the final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Rayana admitted that coming into the tournament they were wary of senior teams but he acknowledged the players for overcoming niggling injuries and taking the field today.

“I’m proud of the performance of the boys not just today but throughout the tournament,” a joyful Rayana told FijiLive.

“I feel happy because we deserved the win today.”

“Before we left Bua, our target was to defend our title and we talked about making the Bua province proud.”

“We had a lot of players injured but we managed to get them recovered in a short period of time and they really gave their best. These boys really wanted to overcome their injury but our passing and fast play was the key to our win.”

Bua walked away with $3,5000 prize money and a trophy.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Nadroga claims Premier Division tit...

Nadroga walked away victors in the Premier Division of the 2023 Cou...
News

FDB launches AI-based chatbot

Fiji Development Bank has ushered in a new era of customer service ...
News

100pc of Police deaths linked to NC...

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew says it is sad to not...
Rugby

ABs overcome Ireland to book semis ...

New Zealand put on a brilliant defensive performance to edge world ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nadroga claims Premier Division ...

Football
Nadroga wa...

FDB launches AI-based chatbot

News
Fiji Devel...

100pc of Police deaths linked to...

News
Acting Com...

ABs overcome Ireland to book sem...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Boffelli stars as Argentina adva...

Rugby
Flyhalf Em...

Totogo Police Station attacker c...

News
An unemplo...

Popular News

Frustrating Rakiraki’s def...

2023 IDC
Assistant ...

Rage shines as Bua defends Senio...

Football
Former Tai...

Coach walks out as Labasa regist...

Football
Coach Inti...

Tuisawau replaces Tabuya as Lead...

News
Prime Mini...

Nadroga to face Tavua in Premier...

2023 IDC
Nadroga wi...

100pc of Police deaths linked to...

News
Acting Com...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Nadroga claims Premier Division title