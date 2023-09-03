Religious leaders urged to act on environmental issues

The Pacific Recycling Foundation is strongly urging faith-based organisations and religious leaders to start looking at raising awareness on critical environmental-related issues confronting Fiji and the region.

This includes pollution, improper waste management, and climate change, and solutions such as recycling in their religious gatherings.

PRF founder Amitesh Deo made this call following the successful training of the Hindu Priest, Rishi Niwas of Shiv Krish Temple in Kabutri Drive, Koronivia by the PRF team on various aspects of waste management, particularly recycling.

Pundit Niwas will now work closely with the PRF to create awareness of recycling during the Krishna Janmashtami at Shiv Krish Temple, a Hindu festival, to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

Deo said they expect the devotees to take back key learning on proper waste management and their individual roles in their community during the celebrations.

“This is a significant step that a religious leader has taken and has come about through the PRF’s ‘Look Beyond’ movement-building approach where recycling and waste management solutions should be for everyone.”

“Our religious leaders are often the most respected and biggest influencers in their communities and their involvement in championing solutions for environmental sustainability, particularly recycling, will be greatly appreciated,” said Deo.

He said it is an exciting development in the waste management space and they look forward to working with other religious leaders to continue advocating for best practices.

“We are also very grateful to Mr. Niwas for leading the way in the spiritual space for recycling Advocacy.”