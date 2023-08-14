Monday, August 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rest and recovery is crucial, says Kasim

Labasa Coach Mohammed Kasim says rest and recovery is next for the team after two tough clashes at the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi in the weekend.

Kasim said playing full 90 minutes of soccer within 24 hours is not an easy task and players will need to give enough rest to their bodies before returning to the pitch.

“We have taken the result from here and we’ll break the camp for a week.”

“Players need to go back and refresh their mind from the tournament while having the focus for the must-win match against Ba next month.”

“In the final few minutes of the second half, fatigue caught us in both matches and maybe because we felt a little unsettled due to the postponement of the first match.”

“We could see that player’s got tired and we don’t blame the heat since we are used to playing in such humid conditions. We’ll have to also consider that these boys have been in camp for one week training in and out which has been tough but as defending champions, we are not bowing out of the tournament this early.”

The former Rewa goalkeeper also highlighted some of the key areas the team will train on ahead of the clash against Ba in the last Group B match next month.

“We have more than enough time to prepare for the Ba match and the boys will regroup after a week.”

“The team lacked finishing and defence and we need to strengthen those areas. We had a solid midfield but we missed too many scoring opportunities. Sometimes we slept in our defence from which the opponent was able to score.”

“Game against Ba will decide our fate, either we continue to defend our title or it’s the end but I’m sure the players will give their best. They have been performing well but playing against Ba, we need to display another level of performance.”

On Day 1, Extra Supermarket Labasa’s match against Ba was called off due to power outage and it will be played next month.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

New park for Savusavu youths

More than 2000 Fijians will benefit from the construction of the Na...
News

Musa sentenced to four years in NZ

A joint investigation between the Fiji Police Force and New Zealand...
Rugby

Silktails raise $30,000 at fundrais...

The Kaiviti Silktails raised a phenomenal $30,000 during their 2023...
Business

Council takes stand against unfair ...

The Consumer Council of Fiji has taken a stand against unfair prici...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

New park for Savusavu youths

News
More than ...

Musa sentenced to four years in ...

News
A joint in...

Silktails raise $30,000 at fundr...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Council takes stand against unfa...

Business
The Consum...

No mining extraction in Namosi, ...

News
The Minist...

Fijians shine in Provincial Cham...

Rugby
Three play...

Popular News

Brothers to clash in BOG

Football
Another se...

Make creative choices, artisans ...

News
The First ...

Hosts to feature without Tawake

2023 Battle of Giants
Host Nadi ...

Actress Bhatt makes Hollywood de...

Entertainment
Versatile ...

Climate change has impacted ever...

News
Deputy Pri...

We were an unlucky side in BOG: ...

2023 Battle of Giants
Ba coach M...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

New park for Savusavu youths