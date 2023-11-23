Thursday, November 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rewa beaten in Pacific Cup opener

Rewa suffered a 2-1 loss to the Manukau All Stars in the opening match of the 2023 Pacific Community Cup at the Bill McKilay Park yesterday.

Ryan Singh and Joshua Redfearn’s first half goals were enough for Manukau to post its first win.

Captain Iosefo Verevou pulled one back early in the second spell with a thunderous attempt but the Delta Tigers failed to get any further goals despite having more opportunities.

Rewa will face neighbours and arch rivals Suva in their second match at 9.15pm tonight.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Domestic-related crimes remain a co...

Domestic-related crimes against women continue to be a concern for ...
News

Lal cautioned over remark made in P...

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu yesterday cautioned ...
Football

Suva makes winning start in Pacific...

Suva was the only Fijian district to register a win on the opening ...
Football

Labasa suffers defeat in Pacific Cu...

Labasa suffered a 2-1 loss to the USA All Stars in their first matc...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Domestic-related crimes remain a...

News
Domestic-r...

Lal cautioned over remark made i...

News
Speaker of...

Suva makes winning start in Paci...

Football
Suva was t...

Labasa suffers defeat in Pacific...

Football
Labasa suf...

Krishna heads back to India

Football
Fiji’s lon...

626 terabytes used for porn sear...

News
Fijians us...

Popular News

Roosters lock in Wong for two mo...

NRL
The Sydney...

Commission targets 30,000 youth ...

Sports
The Fiji N...

Wainiqolo snatches late winner f...

Rugby
Injured Fl...

Mudunasoko wins Fiji’s first med...

Sports
Swimmer Ke...

Fiji secures five medals at Paci...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

Couple charged for alleged crimi...

News
A couple h...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Domestic-related crimes remain a concern