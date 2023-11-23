Rewa beaten in Pacific Cup opener

Rewa suffered a 2-1 loss to the Manukau All Stars in the opening match of the 2023 Pacific Community Cup at the Bill McKilay Park yesterday.

Ryan Singh and Joshua Redfearn’s first half goals were enough for Manukau to post its first win.

Captain Iosefo Verevou pulled one back early in the second spell with a thunderous attempt but the Delta Tigers failed to get any further goals despite having more opportunities.

Rewa will face neighbours and arch rivals Suva in their second match at 9.15pm tonight.