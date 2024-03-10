Rewa outclasses Nasinu in DFPL

Rewa registered its second straight win in the Digicel Fiji Premier League today, beating neighbours Nasinu 3-1 in a one-sided affair at the Fiji FA ground in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

The Delta Tigers used the fixture to field some youngsters including goalkeeper Jolame Domonikibau, and test their combinations while Nasinu under new coach Tagi Vonolagi was aiming for a positive result after losing its last three matches.

A Tevita Waranaivalu strike gave Rewa a 1-0 lead at the break.

Iosefo Verevou and young Kini Cagi, the son of former rep Sakeo Valevou and younger sibling of Epeli Valevou; found the target in the second spell to wrap the win for the Roderick Singh coached side although Nasinu managed to pull one back late in the match.

Extra Supermarket Rewa now has 7 points after three matches while Nasinu sits at the bottom of the table with four losses.