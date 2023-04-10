Monday, April 10, 2023
Rewa wins Sanatan IDC after a decade

Rewa claimed the annual Sanatan Inter District Championship (IDC) title after 10 years on Monday, defeating Tuva from Sigatoka 1-0 in a thrilling final at the AD Patel College ground in Ba.

Made of up Rewa, Tailevu Naitasiri, Northland Tailevu and Suva district players, the Delta Tigers were one of the most consistent teams in the tournament.

With the likes of Ravnesh Karan Singh, Ivan Kumar, Patrick Joseph, Neemish Prasad Abhishek Deo and Fiji U16 defender Delon Sharma, Rewa played with a lot of confidence against the Westerners who had Sunny Deol upfront.

Experienced Whites midfielder Singh got the winner for Rewa towards the end of the match after getting a neat through pass from Prasad.

Earlier in the semifinals, Tuva defeated Nadroga 2-1 while Rewa overcame Navua 5-4 in penalties.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
