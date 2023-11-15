Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Road closures in the central division: FRA

The Fiji Roads Authority is advising that certain roads in the Central Division are closed due to fallen power lines, trees and flooding.

In a statement, FRA said that they have notified and are working closely with Energy Fiji Limited, to clear debris hanging on power lines, which may in turn be hazardous to the public.

FRA contractors have placed temporary traffic management plans and will restore normal traffic flow after clearing the debris.

“Please do not attempt to cross flooded roadways.”

“Updates will be provided as soon as the roads are reopened,” FRA said.

Affected areas are:

  • Nabukaluka Delailasakau Road-fallen tree hanging on power lines
  • Wainibokasi Road-fallen tree clearing
  • Nairukuruku Road – flooded and closed to all traffic
  • Archie Seeto Road-fallen trees
  • Fallen power line at Holland Street
  • Road to Waima Crossing is closed to all traffic
  • Fallen tree on Princes Road, near Colo-i-Suva
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
