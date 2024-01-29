Monday, January 29, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Roy’s Odisha FC beaten in extra time

Fijian captain Roy Krishna’s Odisha FC was beaten 3-2 in extra time by East Bengal in the Super Cup final at the Kalinga Stadium early today in India.

Captain Cleiton Silva sparked the celebrations with a fantastic finish to help East Bengal prevail over the holders and claim its maiden Super Cup crown.

Krishna started the thrilling and exciting contest which had the two teams locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

The intensity of the encounter also saw two red card expulsions bringing the teams down to 10 men each.

Finally it was left to Cleiton to find the decider which he did in the 111th minute to bring an end to a 12-year wait for a national club title.

Odisha FC found the goal at the right moment to shift the game in its favour in the 39th minute as forward Diego Mauricio put the hosts up.

East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat made two big changes after the break introducing the two national team players Naorem Mahesh Singh and Chnungunga.

The ploy seemed to work well as Naorem set up a defence-splitting pass to release Nandhakumar Sekar in the 52nd minute.

The speedster ran deep and dribbled past the Odisha goalkeeper Mawia Ralte to slot home the equaliser.

East Bengal found the lead quickly off a 60th penalty that was converted by Saul Crespo.

Odisha lost defender Mourtada Fall to a red card for a foul on Borja Herrera.

East Bengal seemed to be cruising toward a win but a penalty in the last minute of the injury-time brought Odisha back in the match.

Ahmed Jahouh scored from a panenka kick to net the goal and make it 2-2.

There was more to happen as East Bengal was reduced to 10 men losing its midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti who received his second booking and two teams were back on level terms in the count of personnel and goals.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

New classrooms, facilities for Nort...

Around 1,200 students and 75 staff from seven schools in the Northe...
News

Radrodro seeks traditional forgiven...

Ousted Education Minister Aseri Radrodro presented his traditional ...
Entertainment

Ranbir and Alia scoop main awards

Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt were the big winners at the 6...
Entertainment

X blocks Taylor Swift searches

Elon Musk's X has blocked searches for Taylor Swift after sexually ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

New classrooms, facilities for N...

News
Around 1,2...

Radrodro seeks traditional forgi...

News
Ousted Edu...

Ranbir and Alia scoop main award...

Entertainment
Ranbir Kap...

X blocks Taylor Swift searches

Entertainment
Elon Musk'...

Nawaikula to represent ex-inmate...

News
Former Soc...

Matter stood down in Nadi drug b...

News
The Magist...

Popular News

SODELPA management board to meet...

News
The Social...

X blocks Taylor Swift searches

Entertainment
Elon Musk'...

High Court to rule on former SG

News
The High C...

Experienced midfielders join Blu...

Football
Lautoka ha...

Outside advice resulted in Radro...

News
Attorney-G...

Put peoples interest first, Naru...

News
Unity Fiji...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

New classrooms, facilities for Northern students