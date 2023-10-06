Rugby development key focus: Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru met with Fiji 7s coach Ben Gollings and his assistant Viliame Satala to discuss ways to improve and develop rugby in the country.

Recognising the importance of rugby to the Fijian community and its potential for growth and success, the Minister discussed strategies with both coaches to enhance the sport at all levels.

Saukuru and coach Gollings shared their insights on how to improve the performance of the Fiji 7s team, while also considering ways to develop rugby across the nation.

Both expressed their commitment to nurturing young talent and providing opportunities for aspiring rugby players to excel.

Saukuru emphasised the need for collaboration between the Fiji Rugby Union and the Fiji Football Association, recognising the mutual benefits that can be achieved through cooperation.

He highlighted the importance of sports development in promoting national unity, fostering healthy competition, and enhancing Fiji’s international standing in the sporting world.

While discussing the future of rugby in Fiji, Saukuru and the coaching staff explored various strategies, including the establishment of grassroots initiatives, providing access to training facilities and resources, and strengthening partnerships with relevant stakeholders.

Saukuru also expressed his gratitude to Gollings and Satala for their dedication to the development of rugby in Fiji.

He pledged his full support in realising their vision for the sport and assured them of the Government’s commitment to providing the necessary assistance and resources to elevate Fiji’s rugby prowess.