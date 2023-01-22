Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Argentina came from 12 points down to beat host New Zealand 14-12 and claim the Hamilton 7s title in Waikato today.

The Kiwis started the match well and scored two tries through Akuila Rokolisoa and Roderick Solo to lead 12-0 at halftime.

Argentina upped its game after the break and punished New Zealand with two converted tries through Santiago Alvarez and Marcos Moneta.

Replacement All Blacks 7s forward Brady Rush scored a try after the final hooter but it was disallowed by the TMO as he had failed with the grounding of the ball.

The Pumas earlier defeated USA 24-14 in the semifinals while New Zealand thumped France 38-0.

Meanwhile the USA beat France 15-14 to finish third.

And in the Women’s competition, the Black Ferns 7s walloped the USA 33-7 to claim gold while Australia settled for bronze after outclassing Ireland 33-17.