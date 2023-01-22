Monday, January 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Argentina came from 12 points down to beat host New Zealand 14-12 and claim the Hamilton 7s title in Waikato today.

The Kiwis started the match well and scored two tries through Akuila Rokolisoa and Roderick Solo to lead 12-0 at halftime.

Argentina upped its game after the break and punished New Zealand with two converted tries through Santiago Alvarez and Marcos Moneta.

Replacement All Blacks 7s forward Brady Rush scored a try after the final hooter but it was disallowed by the TMO as he had failed with the grounding of the ball.

The Pumas earlier defeated USA 24-14 in the semifinals while New Zealand thumped France 38-0.

Meanwhile the USA beat France 15-14 to finish third.

And in the Women’s competition, the Black Ferns 7s walloped the USA 33-7 to claim gold while Australia settled for bronze after outclassing Ireland 33-17.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati’s ...

Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum chair Sitiveni Rabuka hope...
Hamilton Sevens

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spot

Fijiana finished its campaign in the Hamilton 7s in a disappointing...
News

Taxi driver arrested with drugs

A 36-year-old taxi driver was arrested in Raiwaqa earlier this week...
Football

Fiji books spot in OFC U17 semifina...

Striker Petero Maivalenisau scored a brace goals as host nation Fij...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati...

News
Prime Mini...

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spo...

Hamilton Sevens
Fijiana fi...

Taxi driver arrested with drugs

News
A 36-year-...

Fiji books spot in OFC U17 semif...

Football
Striker Pe...

2 men arrested over vehicle thef...

News
Two men in...

Investors will be treated equall...

Business
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

WAF works on water supply restor...

News
The Water ...

15 new cases of COVID-19

News
15 new cas...

Radradra, Naulago retained for P...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Fiji through to Hamilton 7s quar...

Hamilton Sevens
Fiji has b...

Botia dots in La Rochelle win

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Kenyans always test themselves a...

Hamilton Sevens
Former Ken...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

NZ defeats Vanuatu in the 4th QF of the 2023 OFC U17 Championship