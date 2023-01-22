Fijiana bombs out in quarterfinal

The Fijiana 7s side is out of medal contention in Hamilton 7s after losing its quarterfinal match 22-7 to the United States of America at the FMG Stadium in Waikato this morning.

Indiscipline was a let down for the Fijians as Captain Raijieli Daveua was sin-binned in the opening minute for not releasing the ball in a USA penalty.

The Americans scored three back to back tries through Ilona Maher, Kristi Kirshe and Naya Tapper to lead 15-0 at halftime.

A run-away try early in the second half from Sammy Sullivan which was converted Alena Olsen sealed the deal for the USA.

Fiji managed to get on the scoreboard through Daveua but a final try from Alex Sedrick wrapped up the big victory for the USA.

Meanwhile Australia thrashed Great Britain 38-0 in the first quarterfinal.