Monday, January 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijiana bombs out in quarterfinal

The Fijiana 7s side is out of medal contention in Hamilton 7s after losing its quarterfinal match 22-7 to the United States of America at the FMG Stadium in Waikato this morning.

Indiscipline was a let down for the Fijians as Captain Raijieli Daveua was sin-binned in the opening minute for not releasing the ball in a USA penalty.

The Americans scored three back to back tries through Ilona Maher, Kristi Kirshe and Naya Tapper to lead 15-0 at halftime.

A run-away try early in the second half from Sammy Sullivan which was converted Alena Olsen sealed the deal for the USA.

Fiji managed to get on the scoreboard through Daveua but a final try from Alex Sedrick wrapped up the big victory for the USA.

Meanwhile Australia thrashed Great Britain 38-0 in the first quarterfinal.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Argentina came from 12 points down to beat host New Zealand 14-12 a...
News

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati’s ...

Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum chair Sitiveni Rabuka hope...
Hamilton Sevens

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spot

Fijiana finished its campaign in the Hamilton 7s in a disappointing...
News

Taxi driver arrested with drugs

A 36-year-old taxi driver was arrested in Raiwaqa earlier this week...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Rugby
Argentina ...

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati...

News
Prime Mini...

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spo...

Hamilton Sevens
Fijiana fi...

Taxi driver arrested with drugs

News
A 36-year-...

Fiji books spot in OFC U17 semif...

Football
Striker Pe...

2 men arrested over vehicle thef...

News
Two men in...

Popular News

Govt to release $10m grant to US...

News
Prime Mini...

Fijian community boost Fiji̵...

Hamilton Sevens
Fiji 7s ca...

Fiji through to Hamilton 7s quar...

Hamilton Sevens
Fiji has b...

Ba women gear up for first ever ...

Football
Digicel Wo...

Coalition Govt is a symbol of un...

News
Fiji Teach...

Five-year-old drowns in hotel po...

News
A five-yea...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

NZ defeats Vanuatu in the 4th QF of the 2023 OFC U17 Championship