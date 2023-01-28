Saturday, January 28, 2023
Ireland ends Fijiana’s Cup contention  

Ireland ended Fijiana 7s Cup contention at the Sydney 7s tonight after bashing out the Saiasi Fuli coached side 26-12 in the third quarterfinal.

Ireland started the match well on a high intensity, holding Fijiana against their territory but it wasn’t long before Younis Bese broke the deadlock in the 4th minute but the conversion failed.

Ireland made a strong comeback in the match when they were awarded penalty play which saw Lucy Malhall and Amee Leigh Murphy Crow score back-to-back tries while Malhall converted once.

Ireland led by 12-5 at the break.

Fiji continued to give away penalties to Ireland in the second spell which saw Malhall extend Ireland’s lead with a converted try.

A timely tackle by Bese denied Kathy Baker from scoring but Fijiana’s hope was dashed when the Irish were awarded a line out.

A through-in from Emily Lane saw the ball land directly in the strong hands of Eve Higgins to score and Mulhall converted.

Ana Maria tried to bring Fijiana back in the match with a try and she also converted but Ireland had the final say in the match with a try from Crowe to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
