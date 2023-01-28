Saturday, January 28, 2023
Uluinasau puts Fijiana into quarters

Playmaker Reapi Uluinasau scored a brace of tries and helped Fijiana beat Canada 34-7 in their last Pool C match to qualify for the Sydney 7s Cup quarter-final today.

Early in the match, Canada was reduced to five players when Olivia Apps and Pamphinette Buisa were sent to the sin bin for dangerous play.

Fiji took advantage and scored two back-to-back tries through Reapi Uluinasau, who scored from a Fijiana line out while Vani Buleki bulldozed through the Canadian defense.

An error by Fijiana gave away a penalty to Canada but they lost the ball during a tackle by Rusila Nagasau and the quick hands of Ana Maria Naimasi picked the ball and she ran right under the post.

Naimasi converted for a 17-nil lead at the breather.

The ladies in Red came out firing in the second half and they tried to score a try through Madison Grant but she was tackled down by Uluinasau.

Younis Bese extended the lead for Fijiana scoring at the corner flag after she picked up a loose ball by the Canadians during a tackle but the conversion failed.

Coming off the bench, Alysha Corrigan brought Canada back into the match with a try under the post which Apps converted for 7 points.

But their joy was cut short when Uluinasau intercepted a ball from the Canadian defense and bagged her double before Lavenia Cavuru came off the bench and scored the consolation try and converted to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
