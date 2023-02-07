Keep the faith in Fiji 7s team: Tuiloa

Fiji Rugby Union acting chief executive Tevita Tuiloa is calling on Fijians to continue supporting the Fiji 7s team regardless of the current situation the team is facing.

The Fiji 7s team’s fitness and recovery has been under the microscope as of late, yet Tuiloa said it is an issue that the Fiji 7s team is not facing alone and a norm on the international stage, specifically the World Sevens Series.

“That’s a problem not only faced by Fiji, its also faced by New Zealand, South Africa and all the other teams,” Tuiloa said.

“It is something the team management will have to sort out between them.”

“It’s the usual, the team management will sit down and look at what they need to do.”

Ahead of the next leg, Tuiloa said the Fiji and Fijiana 7s team will be working hard and fast to find solutions.

“Ahead of Los Angeles and Vancouver, the management will definitely look into how they can improve on that and I am sure Ben Gollings is working on it.”

“Specially to bring out the best out of their players, so they can do their best on the ground and hopefully they will improve, and it will help their push for top four, so that we can qualify for the Olympic Games.”